Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

