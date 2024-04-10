Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 975 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 41,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

