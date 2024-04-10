Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Down to $46.80

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $45.73. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 38,964 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere Entertainment

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.