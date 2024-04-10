Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

