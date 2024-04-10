State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of PHINIA worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHIN opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

