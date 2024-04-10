State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.2 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 99,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $5,737,173.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKX

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.