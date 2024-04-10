State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $906,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

