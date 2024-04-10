State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of OPENLANE worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

OPENLANE Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

