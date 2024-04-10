State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 895 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IART shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

