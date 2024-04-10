State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433 over the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

