State Street (STT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,812,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 234,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

