Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

SCM stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $319.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

