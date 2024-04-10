Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.
Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance
SCM stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $319.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Stellus Capital Investment
Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,358.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stellus Capital Investment
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.