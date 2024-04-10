Steven D. Gutterman Sells 14,035 Shares of Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Gutterman sold 14,035 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $17,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRYP opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.81. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

