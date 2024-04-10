StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

