StockNews.com Downgrades Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

