Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCZ stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

