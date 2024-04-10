Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.0 %

BAPR stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

