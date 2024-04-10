Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LGLV opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.96.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.