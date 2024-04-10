Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $334.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.84.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.