Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 120.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,662,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113,121 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

LQD opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.