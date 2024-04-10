Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $447.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.52. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

