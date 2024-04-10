Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.