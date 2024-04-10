Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 55,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $364.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

