Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $212.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

