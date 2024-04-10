Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 287 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.38. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.