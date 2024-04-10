Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.86

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$33.86 and last traded at C$32.91, with a volume of 13481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.03.
SCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.
In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
