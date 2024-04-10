Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $34.52.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

