Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

