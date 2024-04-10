Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 103.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.