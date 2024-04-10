Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 33,425 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

