Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 129,931 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $3,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

