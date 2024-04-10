Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 1.69% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

