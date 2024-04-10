Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

