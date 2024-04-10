Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

