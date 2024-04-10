Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

