Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,743 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

