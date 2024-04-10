Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 40,390 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,390 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.