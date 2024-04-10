Stuart A. Rose Sells 5,041 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $292,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,492,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REX shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 196.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after buying an additional 818,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in REX American Resources by 180.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 550,029 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $7,946,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

