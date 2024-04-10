Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.07

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 252979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

