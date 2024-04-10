Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.07

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 252979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
View Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.
Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.