Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Gap Down to $33.55

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.55, but opened at $30.58. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 63,095 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,739 shares of company stock worth $1,227,433. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

