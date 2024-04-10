Susan Wiseman Sells 7,600 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,838 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $163,241.76.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.