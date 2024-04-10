Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.94.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

