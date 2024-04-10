Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNV opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 573,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $20,823,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

