Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.01.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
