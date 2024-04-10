Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 233,361 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,303,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 306,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

