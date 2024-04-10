Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.100–0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.450 EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

