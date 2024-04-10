Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.550–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$645.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.4 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at $262,478.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,369,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,270,000 after acquiring an additional 902,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

