Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer's stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.07.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $176.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $563.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

