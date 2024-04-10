Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Price Performance
Shares of TGH opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
