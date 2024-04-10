Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Articles

