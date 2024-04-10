Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.